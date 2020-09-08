The digitally printed wallpaper market is expected to grow by USD 4.02 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The growing global population has increased the need for residential and commercial construction projects across the world. For instance, in 2019, the Government of India announced its plans to invest USD 1.5 trillion in infrastructure development during 2020-2025. The country has also announced its plans to invest USD 750 billion in the development of railway infrastructure over the next decade. Similarly, China is investing around USD 13.1 billion in the development of the Beijing International Airport with the capacity to handle 72 million passengers by 2025. Many such investments in infrastructure activities of commercial and residential buildings will trigger the demand for digitally printed wallpapers leading to market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the benefits of digital wallpaper printing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: Benefits of Digital Wallpaper Printing

Digital printed wallpaper offers high-resolution, high-clarity, with photographic quality imagery. They are more durable compared to conventional paintings and eliminate the need for expensive printing sized runs. Digitally printed wallpapers also help wallpaper manufacturers to create short runs of wallpapers, thereby reducing the need for inventory. Moreover, the availability of digital print wallpapers in various attractive designs and patterns is increasing their adoption. Many such benefits are contributing to the growth of the global digitally printed wallpaper market.

"Rising number of DIY consumers and the increasing number of social media users will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digitally printed wallpaper market by Technology (Inkjet and Electrophotography), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Substrate (Non-woven, Vinyl, and Others).

The APAC region led the digitally printed wallpaper market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rapid urbanization and increasing population in the region.

