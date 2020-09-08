Combination of speed and scale is an important step towards decentralized mass testing for coronavirus that has so far been elusive

Access Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, developed in collaboration with Ellume, is easy to use and provides accurate results in less than 15 minutes

Complements QIAGEN's antibody and PCR tests to provide full range of COVID-19 testing solutions

Each Digital eHub device with capacity for up to 8 eSticks can simultaneously run QIAGEN Access Antigen and Antibody tests

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced plans to launch a rapid portable test that can detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in people with active infections in less than 15 minutes and process on average around 30 swab samples per hour using a small digital detection system.

The Access Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, which is expected to become available in the fourth quarter of 2020, is designed for environments that require a high volume of fast and accurate test results. The portable test offers a new combination of speed and scale that marks an important step towards decentralized mass testing that health authorities all over the world have been urgently seeking.

The Access Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test extends the partnership with Ellume, an Australian digital diagnostics company. It is the second QIAGEN COVID-19 test to make use of Ellume's digital eHub and eStick system. QIAGEN in August announced the Access Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test that uses the same devices.

Two versions of the Antigen Test are scheduled for US launch in the fourth quarter one for labs and one for point-of-care (POC) use. QIAGEN will apply for FDA Emergency Use Authorization and seek CE-IVD registration in Europe. A CLIA Waiver in the US would allow the POC version to be used in settings like airports or stadiums.

Feasibility tests have shown the Access Antigen Test to have a sensitivity of at least 90% and a specificity of 100%.

Please find the full press release here.

Further information on QIAGEN's response to the coronavirus outbreak can be found here.

