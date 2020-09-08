Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Present at the 2020 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of investigational therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the 2020 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 4:00 PM ET.



A webcast of the company presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com . Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's partnered programs include prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau, TDP-43 and an undisclosed target in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena's wholly-owned programs include PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and programs that target Aß (Amyloid beta) for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

