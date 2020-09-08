Texas A&M System, Fetii Inc Take On COVID-19 With Systemwide Partnership

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / The Texas A&M University System has awarded Fetii Inc a systemwide contract to utilize Fetii's technology this fall. The software solution developed by Fetii Inc helps give smart campuses the ability to reopen and stay open by limiting COVID-19 outbreaks.

Fetii accomplishes this by utilizing QR scanning technology, an IOS/Android application and a management system to provide contact tracing and communication solutions. Fetii allows universities to have control of their campus without sacrificing the privacy of their students, faculty, staff, and guests. The partnership spans to all 11 universities, eight state agencies and the systems office.

With Fetii, administrators are given a tech solution for many of their COVID-19 operational concerns.

"Our technology gives institutions the tools they require to maintain student safety and prevent campus closures," Fetii Inc Co-CEO Matthew Iommi said. "If Susan, a student at a university, tests positive for COVID-19, then an administrator or contact tracer can enter her name into the Fetii management system. The system will then display what locations Susan has checked in to within a given time period as well as the students, faculty and guests that were in those locations at the same time. The contact tracer can then group the students, faculty and guests that have been exposed to the virus and send out a push notification to their Fetii app explaining they may have been in contact with the virus. All of this is done with Fetii and is contactless."

Without Fetii, contact-tracing teams have difficulty reaching students and acquiring the information necessary to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

"Many times, students, faculty members and guests won't answer a contact tracer's call due to the uncertainty and inconvenience of an unknown number and phone call," Iommi said. "There are many reports from contact-tracing teams confirming this. If they do answer and comply, most of them will not remember all the buildings, rooms, vehicles, labs, etc., that they have been in … let alone the exact time and who was in there with them. With Fetii, these obstacles to student safety are solved."

Fetii Inc, based out of Austin with offices in Texas and California, has garnered the attention of many as the turnkey solution to COVID-19 contact tracing and communication logistics. With Fetii, educational institutions such as Texas A&M are also able to utilize Fetii's contactless QR scanning technology to keep track of capacity limits for vehicles and designated locations.

Iommi and co-CEO Justin Rath are advocates of privacy, a hot topic when discussing contact-tracing solutions.

"We didn't like what we were seeing in terms of contact-tracing solutions," Rath said. "One big issue that kept coming up was the issue of privacy. While most options out there are using your phone's wireless technology to keep track of your every movement and connect with phones around you, Fetii uses QR check-ins that don't overstep on anyone's privacy or liberties."

The Texas A&M System is only the latest institution to adopt Fetii for their fall 2020 reopening, Fetii has also begun preliminary discussions with The University of Texas System. This partnership will give The Texas A&M System key tools to help ensure the safety of their students and the prevention of any COVID-19 outbreaks this fall.

About Fetii Inc

Fetii Inc is an American technology company that utilizes UPC scanning tech to deliver software solutions to both businesses and consumers. Our cloud-based management system and multi-platform app deliver user-friendly solutions that create great experiences and streamline operations. For more information, visit: www.fetii.com.

