VIA is leading provider of enhanced display solutions for multiple end-markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications as well as demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures and condensation. VIA's Interactive Display Systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, and optical bonding and metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions that are built to meet the specific needs of our customers.

Company: Via Optronics Headquarters Address: Sieboldstr. 18 D-90411 Nuremberg Germany Main Telephone: +49 911 597 575-0 Type of Organization: Private Industry: Hardware Key Executives: CEO: Jurgen Eichner CFO: Daniel Jurgens Investor Relations Contact: Monica Gould Phone: 212-871-3927 Email: monica@blueshirtgroup.com Investor Relations Contact: Cassidy Fuller Email: cassidy@blueshirtgroup.com Investor Relations Contact: Lindsay Savarese Email: lindsay@blueshirtgroup.com

