The global electroencephalography (EEG) devices market is expected to grow by USD 886.40 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Stationary EEG devices and Portable EEG devices), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/electroencephalography-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. In addition, the growing demand for EEG procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the electroencephalography (EEG) devices market.

Over the years, the prevalence of neurological disorders has significantly increased across the world. For instance, in 2017, about 18.7 million people were diagnosed with dementia in OECD countries. Also, every year, nearly 1.7 million people in the US sustain a TBI, of which approximately 52,000 people die, 275,000 people get hospitalized, and 1.365 million people are released from an emergency department. Besides, the geriatric population which is more susceptible to developing mental or neurological disorders is rapidly expanding across the world. EEG devices are widely used for diagnosis and monitoring of various neurological disorders. Therefore, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to drive the growth of the global electroencephalography (EEG) devices market during the forecast period.

Major Five Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Companies:

BrainScope Co. Inc.

BrainScope Co. Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as BrainScope One system, an easy-to-use, non-invasive, hand-held platform that empowers physicians to make more accurate TBI assessments quickly and at the point-of-care.

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Cadwell Industries Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as Arc EEG and Easy III EEG to provide patient-centered EEG care.

Compumedics Ltd.

Compumedics Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Sleep diagnostics, Neuro diagnostics, and Brain blood flow diagnostics. The company offers ambulatory EEG along with ONsight AVS and Siesta 802 solutions that deliver up to 32 channels of EEG and record multiple days on a reliable platform.

Elekta AB

Elekta AB operates its business through segments such as North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company offers Elekta Neuromag, an advanced magnetoencephalography (MEG) device providing real-time mapping of brain activity.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV operates its business through segments such as Diagnosis Treatment, Personal Health, Connected Care, and Other. The company offers GES 400 high density EEG system, that makes HD EEG a practical reality with easy application of 32 to 256 sensors, and software for intuitive acquisition and review of HD EEG data.

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Stationary EEG devices

Portable EEG devices

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

