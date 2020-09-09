POLYTECH expands its range of unique B-Lite lightweight breast implants - The first meaningful innovation in breast augmentation and reconstruction in a generation

DIEBURG, Germany, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, a global leader in breast aesthetics, announced today the market introduction of an expanded B-Lite portfolio, the world's first and only lightweight breast implants.

B-Lite breast implants have many unique advantages for women, with reported quicker recovery and reduced post-operative pain, enabling patients to resume their daily routine more quickly. The expanded portfolio includes additional shapes and surfaces - B-Lite with MESMO fine-texturing surface and B-Lite with the unique Microthane shell coating.

"As the aesthetic market adjusts to the 'new normal', POLYTECH is increasing our R&D efforts and our investment in the future of our industry. We are offering women and surgeons the first true innovation in breast aesthetics in nearly 30 years." stated Wolfgang Steimel, POLYTECH CEO. Mr. Steimel added: "B-Lite is proven to reduce pressure on breast tissue by up to 50%. Whether for augmentation or reconstruction, women want to have beautiful breasts over time, but they don't want the extra weight. Our new range now offers this unique advantage across every implant surface".

Designed to deliver beautiful, natural looking breasts over time. B-Lite implants reduce the long-term unwanted impact of implant weight and pressure on the breast tissue. This reduces the impact of gravity as the female breasts age, reduce the dynamic forces on the breast tissues resulting in less stretching from movement and therefore providing greater daily comfort.

With B-Lite, patient can have the desired increased breast volume with less total weight.

"We are really excited about the opportunity B-Lite offers women. In breast reconstruction you are treating women with already compromised breast tissue. By reducing weight and pressure caused by traditional implants, the new B-Lite breast implants can offer new possibilities for reconstruction patients, potentially reducing recovery time, unwanted complications and unnecessary re-operations" stated Prof. Moustapha Hamdi, MD, PhD, Chairman of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Brussels University Hospital.

About POLYTECH

With a global footprint in over 80 countries, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH is an international leader in Breast Aesthetics, specialising in the development and production of silicone implants. Founded in 1986 in Dieburg, Germany, the company focuses on breast implants, used in both reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery. POLYTECH is the only German manufacturer of soft tissue implants. All products are developed exclusively at the company headquarters in Germany and are manufactured under clean room conditions. The company employs over 280 people.

https://polytech-health-aesthetics.com

*POLYTECH products are not sold in the US.

