The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has awarded a power purchase agreement in its fifth renewables reverse auction. The deal relates to a portion of a project consisting of 1.2 GW of wind, 600 MW of solar, and 900 MW/1,800 MWh of battery storage. From pv magazine Australia French renewables giant Neoen, which only submitted its Development Application for the colossal Goyder Renewables Zone (GRZ) project last month, has already landed a big 14-year contract with the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). The deal will see GRZ supply 100 MW of wind energy from its first stage of development, as ...

