September 9, 2020, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Eezy Plc shares (short name: EEZY) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Eezy is a small cap company within the Industrials. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in June 2018. Eezy is the 91st company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Eezy is the 35th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020, and it represents the seventh listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2020. It is the tenth company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. Eezy is the most versatile staffing services company in Finland, knows working life from Hanko to Utsjoki, and employs around 30,000 people each year. In the year 2019, the company's chain-wide revenue was around EUR 290 million and the growth continues. Eezy's goal is the market leadership in Finland by 2022. For more information, please visit www.eezy.fi "After the First North listing in 2018 we have successfully executed our growth strategy. Last year we entered a new size category and became Eezy. The listing on the Main Market is a natural continuum for us and supports our vision to be the most significant actor in Finnish employment and working life, together with our employees and customers", comments Sami Asikainen, CEO of Eezy. "Eezy has gone through multiple development phases during its 30-year history. We have developed our operations systematically and have grown into one of the most significant players in the industry. The listing of the Company as it now stands, with a comprehensive service offering, on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki is a natural step for us", continues Tapio Pajuharju, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Eezy. "We warmly welcome Eezy to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market after being listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland for a little bit over two years", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are excited to see the tenth company transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Eezy to support them in all the stages of their growth, and are pleased to provide them with the increased visibility as well as investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market", says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm