DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has commissioned CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has commissioned CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan 09-Sep-2020 / 08:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro has commissioned CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan Today, in Khabarovsk Krai, PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has inaugurated CHPP in the city of Sovetskaya Gavan in Khabarovsk Krai Nikolay Shulginov, Chairman of the Management Board - General Director of RusHydro and Mikhail Degtyarev, Head of Acting Governor of Khabarovsk Krai, took part in the opening ceremony. It is the remainder of the four priority projects in the Far East, under the Presidential decree. Earlier, RusHydro has already commissioned the second phase of Blagoveshenskaya CHPP, the first phase of Yakutskaya GRES-2 and Sakhalinskaya GRES-2. The new power plant with electric and heat capacity of 126 MW and 200 GCal/h, respectively, will replace the obsolete Mayskaya GRES, which has been in operation since 1936. With electricity output of 630 kWh, the new CHPP's production is threefold that of Mayskaya GRES. The new facility is of significant importance to the social economic development of the region. Khabarovsk Krai is rapidly developing with new investment projects in transportation and ports currently in progress. Electricity consumption is growing at an annual rate over 2%. Sovetskaya Gavan CHPP will help cover the increasing electricity demand and contribute to improvement of reliability of power supply. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is among the top-5 in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 40.0 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow stock exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: CAN TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 83742 EQS News ID: 1129069 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2020 02:23 ET (06:23 GMT)