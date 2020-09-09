DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: AQSE Disciplinary Notice (Market Message)

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: AQSE Disciplinary Notice (Market Message) 09-Sep-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST

AQSE Disciplinary Notice (Market Message)

Block Commodities Ltd, a company admitted to the AQSE Growth Market, has been sanctioned by AQSE (the "Exchange"). A Disciplinary Notice has been published by the Exchange for the purposes of emphasising the importance of complying with the rules of the Exchange.

The Disciplinary Notice can be found by copying the URL below:
https://www.nexexchange.com/assets/pdfs/Disciplinary%20Notice.pdf

The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
77 Cornhill
London EC3V 3QQ
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.nexexchange.com

September 09, 2020 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)