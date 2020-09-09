Henderson International Income Trust (HINT) aims to provide UK-based investors with a unique, diversified source of income by investing in overseas markets. It is the only global equity income investment trust to totally exclude the UK market, which has high dividend concentration compared to global markets (see chart below). The manager, Ben Lofthouse, adopts a value-driven approach that targets fundamentally good businesses, with high barriers to entry, sustainable cash flows, solid growth prospects and scope to deliver rising returns over time. The manager has recently purchased some (mainly) investment-grade bonds to further diversify HINT's income sources. The trust has an established track record of rising income delivery and solid total returns over the longer term. It has also outperformed the UK market since inception.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...