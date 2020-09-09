Today, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, a global leading provider of anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-fraud solutions, announced the addition of three executives to its financial services leadership team. Each will serve as a regional customer officer for their respective region, leading our internal Applied Intelligence teams whilst providing a customer-centric approach to every external engagement across the globe.

Paul Stacey has been named regional customer officer for North America, James Fox, regional customer officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Gerard O'Reilly regional customer officer for Asia Pacific region (APAC).

Stacey, who joined BAE in 2008 as executive manager leading financial services for BAE Systems, and previously for Autonomy and IBM will be responsible for all aspects of the financial services business in North America, including sales, delivery, operations and customer support. An industry veteran with more than two decades of experience, he has led the charge of the NetReveal expansion in Canada and helped acquire new customers including Royal Bank of Canada, RSA Canada and the insurance consortium CANATICS.

Fox, who has spent 15 years at BAE Systems focused on all aspects of delivery for financial services globally, developing the company's relationships with clients and alliance partners, and more than 22 years in the technology and software industry, will lead the company's business in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He will be responsible for all aspects of customer relationships in the region.

O'Reilly, who joined BAE Systems in 2005 to lead the HSBC Services team on the deployment of the SCION case management and AML solution across all of HSBC's jurisdictions, relocated to Melbourne in 2007 to establish the business in the APAC region. He will be responsible for the region's customer relationships, aligning customers' business objectives in order to provide high-value growth whilst managing new external compliance obligations and risk.

"Our customers are at the core of everything we do. We are fortunate to have Paul, James and Gerard's leadership and experience, especially as we deliver new, exciting and impactful products across our global footprint, such as NetReveal 360," said Garry Harrison, Managing Director of Financial Services. "Having their robust background and leadership in financial services will further cement our team as a global leader in fraud and financial crime management solutions. We are excited about what these appointments will mean for our current and future customers, as well as our organization at large."

About BAE Systems Applied Intelligence:

At BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, we help nations, governments and businesses around the world defend themselves against cybercrime, reduce their risk in the connected world, comply with regulation, and transform their operations. For more information regarding our compliance, fraud detection and prevention solutions, visit https://www.baesystems.com/en-financialservices/home

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005038/en/

Contacts:

Nick Haigh, BAE Systems

M: +44 (0) 7525 3909782

E: nick.haigh@baesystems.com



For North America:

Brad Grantham, BAE Systems

M: (919) 519-8528

brad.grantham2@baesystems.com