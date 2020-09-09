Adds to DMA Platform with US Treasuries market coverage to include cash and derivatives

Vela, a leading independent provider of data and execution technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced the addition of Fenics US Treasuries (Fenics UST), owned and operated by BGC Financial, to its fully-hosted and managed Direct Market Access (DMA) Platform. With Fenics, Vela expands its Fixed Income offering providing global clients with access to cash and derivatives trading venues via a single platform.

Vela's award-winning multi-asset DMA Platform is cross-connected to Fenics' co-location facility in New Jersey, delivering a short path to the venue and ensuring superior transactional and communication performance. Leveraging Vela's DMA Platform, low-touch trading desks at buy- and sell-side firms can benefit from Vela's fully-normalized order entry, pre- and post-trade risk layers and market data for all the major listed derivatives venues, while trading cash and derivatives U.S. Treasury markets through a single API.

Ollie Cadman, Chief Product Officer at Vela, commented: "With the levels of automation in the Rates and Credit markets continuing to trend upwards, the addition of Fenics UST products to our DMA Platform provides our clients with ultra-low latency access to U.S. cash and derivatives treasuries data through a single API. Our high-performant execution platform can easily be integrated into any in-house or third-party EMS/OMS." He added, "Vela is excited to have added Fenics onto our platform as part of our goal to expand our Fixed Income coverage and functionality to help Rates trading desks with price discovery, order routing and workflow automation."

Vela's DMA Platform offers normalized order entry, pre-trade risk, drop copy, full risk management and normalized market data, supported by a strong clearing member ecosystem. This high-performant and scalable platform provides low latency and fully-normalized access to all the major listed derivatives venues for buy-side and sell-side firms. Vela offers the platform as a fully-hosted and managed solution (as-a-Service), leveraging its existing infrastructure network, exchange connectivity lines, and major points of presence across the globe.

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of data and execution technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's market data, execution and automated trading software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading data and risk APIs and can be delivered "as-a-Service" from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

