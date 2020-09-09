Clarivate Launches Online Innovation Exchange to Advance Research, Development and Commercialization Activities

New platform features curated ecosystem of partners, enabling life science, healthcare and research professionals across enterprises to access innovative software and data offerings

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the launch of its online Innovation Exchange to enable life science, healthcare and research professionals to gain access to innovative software and data offerings from a curated ecosystem of approved partners. The carefully selected offerings enable clients to deliver timely and data-driven decisions as they seek to advance research, development and commercialization activities, enabled by rapid licensing and provisioning technologies.

The Innovation Exchange empowers relevant professionals by carefully matching their specific decision needs to an appropriate solution through an intuitive navigation tool and provides an increasing number of direct licensing options to facilitate rapid deployment within critical business environments. Certified applications will be delivered via the Clarivate Research Intelligence Cloud - providing an environment within which many industry leading collections of trusted, actionable insights can enable users across enterprises to access, synthesis and analyse critical data.

Gavin Coney, VP, Science Group Channels & Alliances at Clarivate, said: "The Clarivate Innovation Exchange is the transformation of our App Exchange concept, facilitating our relationships with world-class technology and data providers to deliver novel evidence-based capabilities to our global client base. With the unique visibility that we can bring to niche software and data innovators, and an expanded scope of novel tools, our customer response and levels of engagement have been extremely positive."

Collaborating with trusted partners, Clarivate will continue to combine extensive domain expertise with data science to deliver critical insights through harmonised cloud applications that empower customers to concentrate their efforts on development, reducing risk and launching new life-changing innovations - including new therapeutic interventions. Clarivate will continue to incorporate customer requests to identify and select future partners and expand the data processing capabilities of the Innovation Exchange platform.

The Innovation Exchange is launching with a suite of applications and data that support critical and common use cases including unique structure-activity datasets which offer rich insights into molecules and targets currently associated with dysfunctional immune response resulting from a hyperinflammatory cytokine storm seen in segments of the COVID-19 patient cohorts[1]. An example of mature analytics includes the Xplico drug valuation application - which incorporates decades of domain expertise and multiple data inputs to generate a robust valuation of any therapeutic asset.

To learn more about the Innovation Exchange, visit https://clarivate.com/innovation-exchange/

Clarivate is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation.

