The national utility has kicked off a procurement round to build the country's first major PV project.Bhutan Power Corp. (BPC) has launched a tender to build the country's first ground-mounted solar plant. At just 180 kW, the planned project is Bhutan's first attempt to deploy renewables other than hydroelectricity, which covers almost all of its power demand. According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bhutan had not installed any PV or wind capacity by the end of 2019. The small solar plant will be built in Rubessa, Wangduephodrang district. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...