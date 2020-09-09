The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has granted the AEMI licence to B2B Payment Solutions LTD which is part of the B2Broker Group of companies.

B2B Payment Solutions Ltd, part of the B2Broker Group of companies, is pleased to announce that the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has granted the company an Electronic Money Institution License (AEMI). The licence permits companies to engage in e-money related and payment services in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA).

As a regulated AEMI e-money provider, B2B Payment Solutions Ltd will now be able to act as a payment intermediary. The company's primary focus is to offer payment services to regulated Forex brokers and licensed liquidity providers as well as corporate IT businesses and e-commerce companies, and create a bespoke ecosystem where brokers will be able to deposit and withdraw funds to and from margin accounts and their end-users across Europe and the UK.

The company will therefore offer digital banking services that are ideally geared up for the regulated brokerage industry. According to company estimations, there are over 1,000 regulated brokers and liquidity providers with hundreds of thousands of end users, all of whom will be able to deposit and withdraw in just seconds. In this respect, B2B Payment Solutions Ltd will offer sub IBANs, SEPA transfers and Faster Payments.

Future plans include the addition of further services including SWIFT transfers, card processing and electronic money wallets. The company also intends to start offering the same services to other types of regulated financial institutions who possess PI, API, EMI and AEMI licenses.

Ievgen Iugrinov, the company's Product Manager commented, "Our goal is to enable the B2Broker ecosystem to access payment accounts and attract new clients to the financial industry. We are delighted to be able to offer the latest genre of e-payment services as an AEMI which places us in the same league as leading industry players who also conduct their UK and European operations under the same licence."

Securing an AEMI licence is a key part of the company's strategy to expand its products globally and extend its services and offer better and more competitive products to its customers across the UK and Europe.

Established in 2020, B2B Payment Solutions Ltd (ref no: 901100) is a financial technology company headquartered in London, UK offering a range of digital banking and payment services.

These include worldwide money transfers, issuing e-wallets and prepaid cards, setting up direct debits, processing standing orders, BACS/CHAPS payments and mobile payment transactions. All payments are easy and secure, and using algorithms which trigger fraud, money laundering and other illicit activities.

Evgeniya Mykulyak, Co-Founder at B2B Payment Solutions Ltd added, "I believe we will offer a groundbreaking service to all users who need instant access to a range of e-payment services. We will be providing a range of services where our customers can be assured that their transactions will not only be fast, but safe and secure. With deep industry knowledge in the payments industry, our company has big plans for the future which will firmly place us in a prime position in the Fintech industry."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005413/en/

Contacts:

Rosemary Barnes

Head of PR Marketing

pr@b2broker.net