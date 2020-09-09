Deloitte Digital, a world leader in consulting and strategic services, and Trax, a global provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail, today announced an alliance to make large-scale implementation and integration of Trax's Retail Watch shelf monitoring solution available to Deloitte's grocery retail customer base in Spain.

Through this partnership, Deloitte and Trax are offering retailers a comprehensive, flexible and scalable solution for automated measurement of on-shelf availability and pricing in stores, which will help drive staff productivity and sales revenues. Spanish retailers will benefit from Deloitte's industry expertise, IT and systems integration specialists, while they are guided through redesigns of operational models and their customer teams are trained on how to manage and use Trax's retail solution.

Retail Watch combines Trax's retail computer vision and machine learning capabilities with its proprietary Internet of Things-enabled shelf-edge cameras, ceiling-mounted dome cameras and in-store robots. Retail Watch provides retailers with 'eyes in the store' automated, accurate and continuous visibility of every product, on every shelf, in every aisle, in every store. Armed with this automated stream of real-time shelf data, retailers can discover and fix on-shelf availability gaps, replace manual tasks like price and gap checks, and drive sales uplift from improved availability and store execution standards.

Ignacio Moreno Martín, director Retail Consumer at Deloitte Digital, said, "Digitization of in-store processes is crucial for the future retailer. Trax's Retail Watch solution provides several major benefits. For example, it raises store productivity by reducing time spent on product replacement and inventory count planification. It also optimizes order-picking for online orders and drives sales uplift by helping store staff quickly and efficiently verify that goods are placed in the right position on the shelf."

Mark Cook, executive vice president and head of Retailer Solutions at Trax, said, "Now more than ever, retailers are looking for technology solutions that can be easily integrated into their existing setup. Through this partnership, Deloitte and Trax will help retailers automate in-store data collection and operations, thereby increasing staff productivity and on-shelf availability as well as providing better quality data for supply chain replenishment and forecasting. This will have a positive effect on their revenue streams and ultimately the end-shopper experience."

Retailers and consumer goods manufacturers around the world leverage Trax's in-store execution and retail analytics solutions to optimize retail operations and improve product availability for shoppers. These solutions are powered by proprietary fine-grained image recognition and machine learning algorithms that convert photos of retail shelves into granular, actionable shelf and store-level insights.

About Trax

Trax is a leading provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail. Our proprietary computer vision, machine learning and Internet of Things-powered platform turns everyday shelf images into real-time, actionable insights that our customers leverage to optimize their in-store execution strategy and product availability. Simply put, we digitize the physical world of retail. Many of the world's top CPG companies and retailers use our dynamic merchandising, in-store execution, market measurement, analytics and shelf monitoring solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. We began as pioneers in the retail computer vision space and we continue to lead the industry with innovation and excellence through our development of new advanced technologies and autonomous data collection methods. Trax is headquartered in Singapore and operating in over 90 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.traxretail.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

