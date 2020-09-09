COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth for the automotive crankshaft market, while 65% of the market's growth will originate from South America during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global automotive crankshaft market with COVID-19 analysis

The use of vanadium microalloyed steel will be one of the major factors that will drive the demand for automotive crankshaft during the forecast period. Vanadium microalloyed steel is widely used in the manufacture of numerous automotive components, including the drivetrain and chassis. Air-cooled vanadium microalloyed forging steels are used in automotive applications such as crankshafts, connecting rods, steering knuckles, axle beams, and tension rods. This type of steel is also cost-effective compared with tempered steels due to the removal of heat treatment, better machinability, and increased productivity. Such advantages will drive the demand for vanadium microalloyed steel automotive crankshafts. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by material (forged steel, cast iron/steel, and machined billet) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive crankshaft market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Amtek Auto Ltd., Arrow Precision Ltd., CIE Automotive SA, Crower Cams Equipment Co. Inc., Farndon Engineering Ltd., Kalyani Group, Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GmbH, Nippon Steel Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and Tianrun Crankshaft Co. Ltd. competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the use of vanadium microalloyed steel, the production shift to low-cost countries and adoption of new or improved emission standards are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Automotive Crankshaft Market Vendors

Amtek Auto Ltd.

Amtek Auto Ltd. operates its business under unified segment. The company offers automotive crankshaft under the name of SMI Amtek Crankshaft Pvt. Ltd which is a joint venture between Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd. and Amtek Auto Ltd.

Arrow Precision Ltd.

Arrow Precision Ltd. operates its business under unified segment. The company provides crankshaft to automotive manufacturers, which is made of 722M24 solid billet or other commercially available aerospace grade steels.

CIE Automotive SA

CIE Automotive SA has business operations under various segments, namely roof systems, bodywork, chassis steering, interior and exterior trim, and others. The company offers crankshaft for automotive applications.

Crower Cams Equipment Co. Inc.

Crower Cams Equipment Co. Inc. operates its business under unified segment. The company offers crankshafts for various types of light-duty vehicles.

Farndon Engineering Ltd.

Farndon Engineering Ltd. operates its businesses under unified segment. The company offers various types of crankshafts for automotive application.

