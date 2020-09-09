COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth for the automotive camera module market, while 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global automotive camera module market with COVID-19 analysis

Autonomous vehicles utilize cameras, RADARs, and LIDARs to sense the surrounding environment and get a quicker response and prevent collisions. ADAS camera modules use different types of cameras that efficiently help in autonomous driving. Technavio's automotive camera module market study identifies the steady growth of ADAS market creating demand for camera modules to be one of the primary growth factors for the market. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) coordinates with automotive camera module systems to improve the performance of safety systems. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), functionality (driver assistance camera and driver support camera), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive camera module market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the steady growth of ADAS market, the increased popularity of CMOS sensors is the other major factor that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Automotive Camera Module Market Vendors

Autoliv Inc.

Autoliv Inc. operates its business under unified segment. The company offers a line of camera-based vision systems such as mono vision, stereo vision, and night vision systems.

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Clarion Co. Ltd. operates its business in Japan, Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. The company offers a line of products such as SurroundEye Safe Driving Support System that displays bird's eye images on the monitor inside the vehicle.

Continental AG

Continental AG has business operations under various segments, namely chassis and safety, interior components, powertrain components, tires, and ContiTech. The company offers a line of products such as mono camera, stereo camera, multi function camera with LIDAR, and mirror view camera among others.

Kappa optronics GmbH

Kappa optronics GmbH operates its business under two segments, which include aviation and defense and vision solutions. The company offers Homologated Digital Rearview Mirror camera monitor systems (CMS) that transfer a live video stream from one side of the vehicle to an in-vehicle display by offering a rear view to the driver.

LG Innotek

LG Innotek operates its businesses under segments: optic solutions, substrates materials, automotive components, LED, and others. The company offers camera module for automotive that consists of 3D sensing module, camera actuator, cellular module, and battery management system among others.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

