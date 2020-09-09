COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

9 SEPTEMBER 2020

DECISIONS OF THE RICHEMONT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA held today in Geneva, the shareholders approved the results for the year, including the proposals of the Board of Directors for the appropriation of retained earnings at 31 March 2020.

A dividend of CHF 1.00 per share will be paid on the listed A registered shares and a dividend of CHF 0.10 per share will be paid on the B registered shares in the Company. The dividend in respect of the A shares will be payable on Friday, 18 September 2020. It will be subject to Swiss withholding tax at the rate of 35%. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

All other Board proposals were also approved by the shareholders by an overwhelming majority.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international Maisons recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, namely Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, namely A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, namely YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET) and Watchfinder & Co.; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons, including Alaïa, Chloé, dunhill, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com

Further information available at www.richemont.com

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

50, Chemin de la Chênaie | Case Postale 30 | 1293 Bellevue | Geneva | Switzerland

Telephone +41 (0)22 721 3500

www.richemont.com