COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth for the automotive catalyst market, while 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global automotive catalyst market with COVID-19 analysis

The rising demand for platinum group metals (PGMs) is one of the key factors that will drive automotive catalyst market growth. PGMs such as rhodium, platinum, and palladium are used as automotive catalysts. These metals are extensively used in automotive components such as airbag initiators, spark plugs, and antilock braking systems. They help in the reduction of emission of various hazardous gases such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and oxides of nitrogen from vehicles. The increasing stringency of regulations and the rising production of fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles will drive the need for platinum group metals to build automotive catalysts owing to the increasing vehicle production. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others), application (light-duty vehicle and heavy-duty vehicle), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive catalyst market is highly competitive with major vendors such as BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corning Inc., Cummins Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Umicore., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the rising demand for PGMs, the stringent government regulations is other major factor that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Automotive Catalyst Market Vendors

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business under various segments such as chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition care, agricultural solutions, and other. The company offers automotive catalysts that are also known as precious metals. These precious metals are platinum group metals used in industrial applications.

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers diesel catalysts and 3-way catalysts that are used on- and off-road engine applications.

Clariant International Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely care chemicals, catalysis, and natural resources. The company offers automotive catalysts under the registered name ENVICAT for air and gas purification.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. operates its business under six segments, which include display technologies, optical communications, specialty materials, environmental technologies, life sciences, and all others. The company offers emission control catalysts for all fuel types as well as small ceramic catalytic converters for use close to the engine, where it reduces cold-start emissions.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. operates its businesses under segments: engine, distribution, components, power systems, and new power. The company is one of the leaders in emission control catalysts for light- and heavy-duty vehicles for all fuel types.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Palladium Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Platinum Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rhodium Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Light-duty vehicle Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Heavy-duty vehicle Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Johnson Matthey Plc

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Solvay SA

Umicore

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

