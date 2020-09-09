COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth for the automotive catalyst market, while 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global automotive catalyst market with COVID-19 analysis
The rising demand for platinum group metals (PGMs) is one of the key factors that will drive automotive catalyst market growth. PGMs such as rhodium, platinum, and palladium are used as automotive catalysts. These metals are extensively used in automotive components such as airbag initiators, spark plugs, and antilock braking systems. They help in the reduction of emission of various hazardous gases such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and oxides of nitrogen from vehicles. The increasing stringency of regulations and the rising production of fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles will drive the need for platinum group metals to build automotive catalysts owing to the increasing vehicle production. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others), application (light-duty vehicle and heavy-duty vehicle), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Competitive vendor landscape
The global automotive catalyst market is highly competitive with major vendors such as BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corning Inc., Cummins Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Umicore., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.
"Apart from the rising demand for PGMs, the stringent government regulations is other major factor that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Top Five Automotive Catalyst Market Vendors
BASF SE
BASF SE operates its business under various segments such as chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition care, agricultural solutions, and other. The company offers automotive catalysts that are also known as precious metals. These precious metals are platinum group metals used in industrial applications.
CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.
CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers diesel catalysts and 3-way catalysts that are used on- and off-road engine applications.
Clariant International Ltd.
Clariant International Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely care chemicals, catalysis, and natural resources. The company offers automotive catalysts under the registered name ENVICAT for air and gas purification.
Corning Inc.
Corning Inc. operates its business under six segments, which include display technologies, optical communications, specialty materials, environmental technologies, life sciences, and all others. The company offers emission control catalysts for all fuel types as well as small ceramic catalytic converters for use close to the engine, where it reduces cold-start emissions.
Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc. operates its businesses under segments: engine, distribution, components, power systems, and new power. The company is one of the leaders in emission control catalysts for light- and heavy-duty vehicles for all fuel types.
