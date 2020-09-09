Customertimes achieves Salesforce Master Navigator status for delivering expertise in Sales Cloud

Customertimes helps customers leverage technology to solve their most pressing business challenges and find cost-effective, optimized solutions for their projects.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes, a Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2008, today announced it has achieved Salesforce Master Navigator designation for delivering expertise and depth of knowledge in Sales Cloud.

Today, everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected than ever before. To help customers streamline their CRM processes, Customertimes has delivered proven solutions that help businesses track and maintain information on leads, customers, and sales within the Salesforce platform.

"We are proud to be awarded Master Navigator Status for Sales Cloud. As one of the core Salesforce products, Sales Cloud offers tremendous value to our customers, and it has been a top priority of ours to bring it to the market. We will continue to develop our Sales Cloud expertise, and we are committed to further development across all Salesforce platforms so we can continue to bring digital transformation to our customers," says Mariia Chernova , SFDC Practice Head, Customertimes Corp.

, SFDC Practice Head, Customertimes Corp. "We are thrilled to recognize Customertimes as a Salesforce Master Navigator in Sales Cloud. Their depth of insight and expertise allow them to deliver an exceptional level of customer success across the Sales Cloud platform," says J.C. Collins , SVP and COO, Salesforce.

, SVP and COO, Salesforce. "As we were evaluating Salesforce Sales Cloud, it was important to work with a partner who could help us integrate with existing systems to maximize the value of the platform. Customertimes not only met that need, exceeding our expectations, but continued to partner with us as we extended the platform, including invaluable Einstein reports and ongoing support," says Kathy Damiani , Vice President Sales and Operations, Veeco.

Salesforce Master Navigators are agency or consulting partners recognized for their practice expertise for a specific Salesforce product or industry. A designation within the Salesforce Partner Program, Master Navigators must achieve specific goals and delivery objectives, as well as drive customer success with multiple, validated Salesforce implementations.

Customertimes is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow.

