Winston Gold Corp.: Winston Gold Intersects 78.65 g/t Gold in Block 93 Vein

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is delighted to report that it hit a 2.5 foot (0.76 metre) drill interval that averaged 2.294 ounces per ton gold (78.65 g/t gold) within the Block 93 vein at its Winston Gold Property near Helena, Montana. This high-grade interval was hosted within a wider, 7 foot (2.13 metre), interval averaging 1.149 opt gold (39.39 g/t).

"This is an exciting time for Winston as we move forward with underground drilling on the Block 93 Vein and bulk test mining on the Parallel vein," commented Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold Mines. "Our on-going underground drill program is designed to better define the high-grade Block 93 vein system for future mining operations. The Bulk sample that is now being taken on the Parallel vein will be used as test feed for the Paradine mill."

Block 93 drilling

Definition drilling has been underway on the Block 93 structure in the vicinity of the current test mining operations. Results to date indicate that there is continuity of gold grades along strike. Three drill holes returned some impressive grades:

Hole 114 intersected 8 ft (2.44 metres) averaging 0.269 opt gold (9.22 g/t gold). This included a 2 ft interval averaging 0.908 opt gold (31.13 g/t gold).

Hole 115 hit two intervals of vein mineralization. The first cut 2 ft (0.60 metre) averaging 0.298 opt gold (10.22 g/t gold) at a down-hole depth of 317 ft. The second interval cut 7 ft (2.13 metres) averaging 1.149 opt gold (39.39 g/t gold) at a down hole depth of 336 ft. This second interval contained a 2.5 ft (0.76 metre) section averaging 2.294 opt gold (78.65 g/t gold).

Hole 116 intersected a 3 ft (0.91 metre) interval averaging 0.087 opt gold (2.98 g/t gold), including a 1 ft (0.30 metre) interval averaging 0.249 opt gold (8.54 g/t gold).

Parallel Vein Development

Test mining on the Parallel Vein has advanced to the west by 75 feet (22.8 metres). This development has produced approximately 1,200 tons of lower grade material that has been stockpiled to "Bed the Mill." This material will be used to optimize recovery procedures at the Company's Paradine mill facility located in Radersburg Montana, is just 35 miles by paved road from the project.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the on-site sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. The samples are crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 gram gravimetric finish. Any assay averaging more than 0.1 opt gold is sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals in Reno Nevada for checks. Blank or certified reference materials are inserted randomly.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

