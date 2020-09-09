Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2020) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTC Pink: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to report on bottle roll test work recently completed on crushed rejects of diamond drill samples from the Mankouke South Target. Test work has been completed at ALS Laboratory in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in August 2020 and recorded an overall metallurgical recovery of 90% from 139 samples (Table 1).

The preliminary test work (bottle roll) in 2020 was focused on defining the cyanide recoveries that are expected from the Mankouke South project material. Additional work is still required for the metallurgical process at Mankouke South, but no significant metallurgical issues related to gold recovery have been identified from the work to date.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "Preliminary metallurgical testing shows high recoveries of up to 96.5% in the Mankouke South Target. Further metallurgical test work will be completed in 2021 to determine the variation in gold recoveries between the oxide, transition zones and fresh rock.

We are very excited and encouraged about these initial results, which clearly indicate the potential to recover the gold in a conventional manner."

Lithology Code Weathering Fresh Rock (py %) Recovery (%) No. of Samples Laterite Laterite 92.8 7 Greywacke Saprolite No fresh pyrite 96.5 45 Greywacke/Shale Saprolite No fresh pyrite 91.6 4 Greywacke Saprolite With fresh pyrite 84.0 57 Greywacke/Shale Saprolite With fresh pyrite 82.0 12 Polymitic Breccia Fresh 90.5 14 Total 90 139



Table 1: Summary of Preliminary Metallurgical Result for Mankouke South

Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed the bottle roll test work completed at ALS, and this news release. Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., an Officer and Director of Roscan, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a well-funded Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.





