EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 09, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 147296) RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 1,000 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of September 10, 2020. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share: Trading code:RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 31,446,308 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 133,702,722 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260