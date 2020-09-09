COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth of the automotive airbag sensor market, while 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global Automotive airbag sensor market with COVID-19 analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005167/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's market research report has identified increasing vehicle safety with more airbags as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the automotive airbag sensor market in the coming years. Airbags are present in steering panels, front instrument panels, and sides of car doors. The airbag sensor senses the probability of collision and sends a signal to the electronic control unit (ECU) and the ECU deploys the airbag and prevents the passengers from getting injured. With the increasing safety awareness among the consumers, the number of airbags per vehicle will increase and this will drive the growth of this market. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (passenger cars, LCVs, and M and HCVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Competitive vendor landscape

The global Automotive airbag sensor market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hella GmbH Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the increasing vehicle safety, the production shift to low-cost countries and the growing importance of crash tests and NCAP ratings are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Vendors

Analog Devices Inc.

Analog Devices Inc. operates its business under various segments such as industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer. The company offers airbag sensors like ADXL251, ADXL151, among others.

Continental AG

Continental AG operates its business under five segments, which include chassis and safety, interior components, powertrain components, tires, and ContiTech. The company offers airbag sensors in its airbag control unit.

DENSO Corp.

DENSO Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely thermal systems, powertrain systems, electrification systems, mobility systems, electronic systems, and non-automotive businesses (factory automation and agriculture). The company offers airbag sensing systems to various automobile manufacturers.

Hella GmbH Co. KGaA

Hella GmbH Co. KGaA operates its business under three segments, which include automotive, aftermarket, and special applications. The company offers airbag sensors for passenger car airbag system.

Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG operates its businesses under segments: automotive, industrial power control, power management and multimarket, and digital security solutions. The company offers sensor solutions for several automotive applications including airbags.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Custom Reports with Industry COVID-19 Analysis

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Airbag Electronic Control Unit Market 2020-2024 The market research study identifies Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG., as the leading players in the global automotive airbag electronic control unit market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reportsTechnavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LCVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

M and HCVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Analog Devices Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hella GmbH Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005167/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/