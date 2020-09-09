Following the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) publication of the results of the annual transparency calculations for non-equity instruments, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will update the Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds for equity derivatives accordingly, taking effect from September 21, 2020. Furthermore, in accordance with ESMA's updated Q&A on MiFID II and MiFIR transparency topics, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will make a minor modification to its method for calculating the Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds, including the method on how to re-calculate these values following corporate actions. For more information, please see the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=790424