Aspo Oyj: Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo

ASPO Plc

Stock exchange release

September 9, 2020 at 2 p.m.



Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo



Representatives of the four largest shareholders registered in Aspo's shareholder register as of 31 August, 2020, are elected to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board. The four largest shareholders of Aspo Plc have nominated the following members to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board:



- Roberto Lencioni, Vehmas family

- Veronica Timgren, Nyberg family including Oy Havsudden Ab

- Pekka Pajamo, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
- Annika Ekman, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

In addition, Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board elects a Chairman from among its members in its organizing meeting.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo is an organ established by the Annual Shareholders Meeting consisting of shareholders or representatives of shareholders to prepare and present proposals to Annual Shareholders Meeting concerning the number and members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees. The Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting by February 1, 2021.

ASPO Plc
Aki Ojanen
CEO

