Mittwoch, 09.09.2020
Tesla-Chef sorgt für Mega-Aufmerksamkeit! Diese Firma profitiert!
WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
Berlin
09.09.20
09:23 Uhr
5,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
09.09.2020
Aspo Oyj: Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo

ASPO Plc
Stock exchange release
September 9, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo

Representatives of the four largest shareholders registered in Aspo's shareholder register as of 31 August, 2020, are elected to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board. The four largest shareholders of Aspo Plc have nominated the following members to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

- Roberto Lencioni, Vehmas family
- Veronica Timgren, Nyberg family including Oy Havsudden Ab


- Pekka Pajamo, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
- Annika Ekman, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

In addition, Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board elects a Chairman from among its members in its organizing meeting.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo is an organ established by the Annual Shareholders Meeting consisting of shareholders or representatives of shareholders to prepare and present proposals to Annual Shareholders Meeting concerning the number and members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees. The Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting by February 1, 2021.


ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 503 6420, gustav.nyberg@aspo.com


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
