Else Nutrition Holdings: Hilaria Baldwin Joins Else Nutrition as a Brand Ambassador for Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition Launch in U.S.

Else Nutrition welcomes Hilaria Baldwin as a brand ambassador for its Plant-Based Complete Toddler Nutrition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Else Nutrition Holdings (TSXV:BABY)(OTCQX:BABYF)(FSE:0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its partnership with celebrity author, podcast host and parenting expert, Hilaria Baldwin. Baldwin has joined Else Nutrition as part of its U.S. launch marketing efforts around its Complete Toddler Nutrition.

As a mom who has always advocated a plant-based lifestyle, the collaboration originated from Hilaria's own search for a suitable toddler formula alternative for her children. Baldwin will help Else through creative social media and video content that highlights her findings and journey as a plant-based mother.

"Hilaria embodies our brand values through her desire to take baby nutrition to the next level with a heightened awareness for health and wellness," said Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "She is a true champion of the cause, which makes us beyond excited about this collaboration. Together, we hope to raise awareness of the benefits of clean-label, plant-based baby nutrition for this generation and the future ones to come."

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Else Nutrition. As many of you know, my family primarily eats a dairy-free, plant-based diet. I nurse my babies and am always looking for a plant-based toddler formula to transition to once they are weaned. There hasn't been anything suitable except soy until now. Else is complete, whole Nutrition and my toddler Romeo genuinely loves it. It's really the alternative that I had been looking for, and I believe that so many other parents like myself have been longing for it as well," said Mrs. Hilaria Baldwin.

Most recently, Else made its debut on national U.S. television. Baldwin appeared on E!'s popular midday show, Daily Pop, where she explained why Else is her choice for her toddler, Romeo. Else Nutrition's Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers & Babies (12+ mo.) is available for order on Else's e-store at elsenutrition.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QB board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

About Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) is the Co-Host of Mom Brain, Apple's #1 parenting podcast; the author of The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life (Rodale; December 2016); and Co-Founder of Yoga Vida in NYC. She is also a monthly contributor to TODAY.com's One Small Thing platform and to People's People Parents Squad. Hilaria lives in NYC with her husband Alec and their four children, Carmen Gabriella, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel and Romeo Alejandro David, and they're currently expecting their fifth child.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

