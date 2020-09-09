Interxion, a Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) company and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, has acquired a 3.6-acre land parcel in a strategic expansion of its Madrid campus, Spain's most highly interconnected data centre campus. The parcel is less than one kilometre from Interxion's existing data centres and can support a facility with up to 34 megawatts of critical IT capacity encompassing more than 35,000 square metres.

Interxion's Madrid facilities have become the primary hub for content exchange on the Iberian Peninsula and in southern Europe more broadly. Customers who deploy their critical infrastructure with Interxion in Madrid gain direct access to leading global cloud providers on campus as well as access to communities of connectivity providers, platforms and enterprises on six continents through PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty's global data centre platform.

Interxion purchased the 14,550-square metre plot to build its fourth data centre in Madrid's technology zone known as Silicon Alley Madrid, a part of the San Blas-Canillejas district. Construction of a 34-megawatt data centre would be expected to generate more than 500 jobs and drive significant economic impact, boosting GDP between €9 and €12 for every euro invested. The strategic expansion project underscores Interxion's confidence in the region's future as southern Europe's digital hub and its commitment to the development of the digital economy in Spain.

"The recent restrictions on people's movements have shined a new light on the role of data centres and the digital economy," said Robert Assink, Managing Director of Interxion Spain. "There is now heightened awareness of the importance of connectivity and access to the applications that enable us to work, study, consume content and shop from anywhere. Without data centres, it would not be possible to connect users and businesses."

Interxion has been operating in Madrid for two decades, driving technological development in the region and managing more than half of Spain's internet traffic.

About Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre services across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in over 100 data centres across 11 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 47 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) supports the data centre, colocation, and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the Madrid campus and the expected benefits and timing of its expansion, the expectations and trends for the Madrid market and data centre markets as a whole and PlatformDIGITAL. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005445/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Raquel Figueruelo

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company

917 894 850

raquelf@interxion.com



Alicia Medina

Medina Comunicación

630 527 553

alicia@medinacomunicacion.com



Investor Relations:

John J. Stewart Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

investorrelations@digitalrealty.com