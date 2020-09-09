COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth of the hair dryer market, with the 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global hair dryer market with COVID-19 analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Dryer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing availability of low-cost or economic hair dryers is one of the key factors expected to drive hair dryer market growth. Several small-budget market players are increasingly manufacturing hair dryers at lower costs due to the continuous innovation in manufacturing technologies. The increasing popularity of these economic hair dryers is also encouraging major market players to extend their product line and offer products for the economical end-user segment. Consequently, there will also be a significant drop in the prices of hair dryers, which will also result in an increase in their sales. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (corded hair dryers and cordless hair dryers), end-user (professional usage and individual usage), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global hair dryer market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Beauty by Imagination Inc., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dyson, Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Orchids International, Panasonic Corp., Revlon Inc., and Skyline Home Appliances., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the increasing availability of low-cost hair dryers, the consumer's high spending on professional salons and blow dry bars product innovation in terms of design and features are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Hair Dryer Market Vendors

Beauty by Imagination Inc.

Beauty by Imagination Inc. operates its business under unified segment. The company offers a wide range of hair dryers under the brand Bio Ionic. Few of the products include PowerLight Pro-Dryer, Graphene MX Dryer, and GoldPro Travel Dryer, among others.

Conair Corp.

Conair Corp. operates its business under three segments, which include BaByliss PRO, Cuisinart, and waring commercial. The company offers a wide range of full-size, mid-size, compact, and wall-mount hair dryers, such as Frizz Free Pro dryer, Cord-Keeper dryer, and others.

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely consumer beauty, luxury, and professional beauty. The company offers a wide range of hair dryers under the brand good hair day (ghd). Few newly introduced hair dryers by the company are ghd platinum+, ghd gold, and the ghd helios hair dryers.

Dyson

Dyson operates its business under four segments, which include air purifiers, cord-free vacuums, hair care, and lighting. The company offers Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in different models, features, and colors.

Havells India Ltd.

Havells India Ltd. operates its businesses under segments: switchgears, cables, lighting and fixtures, electrical consumer durables, and lloyd consumer. The company offers a wide variety of hair dryers, such as 2-in-1 hair dryer, ionic hair dryer, dual voltage hair dryer, compact hair dryer, and others.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Corded hair dryers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cordless hair dryers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Professional usage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Individual usage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beauty by Imagination Inc.

Conair Corp.

Coty Inc.

Dyson

Havells India Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Orchids International

Panasonic Corp.

Revlon Inc.

Skyline Home Appliances

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005486/en/

