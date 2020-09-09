Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics CEO to Participate in Virtual Panel: "New Approaches to COVID-19: Hidden Breakthroughs," on Thursday, September 10th

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced that Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat Biologics, will participate on a virtual panel, entitled, "New Approaches to COVID-19: Hidden Breakthroughs," being held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The virtual panel discussion will also include: Tom Equels, CEO of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM); Dr. David Jin, President and CEO of Avalon GlobloCare Corp. (AVCO); Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) (IPATF) (TQB2) and Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS).

The event brings together executives from leading biopharmaceutical companies to discuss how their companies are helping address the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel will be moderated by broadcast journalist Christine Corrado of Proactive Investors. Investors interested in attending the event can register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/8215990551540/WN_YFe8n6dQSm6mpgG3iWfF-w.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or pathogenic antigens. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, HS-130 in Phase 1, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies, including PTX-35 which is enrolling in a Phase 1 trial.

For more information, please visit: www.heatbio.com, and also follow us on Twitter.

