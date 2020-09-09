Scientists have developed a new micro CIGS cell by using an area-selective electro-deposition process as a material-saving technique. It has a conversion efficiency rate of 5.2% and a high open-circuit voltage.Scientists from the University of Luxembourg and Portugal's International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory have designed a new copper, indium, gallium and (di)selenide (CIGS) micro solar cell for applications in micro-concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) devices. They described their findings in "Micro-sized thin-film solar cells via area-selective electrochemical deposition for concentrator ...

