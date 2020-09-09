Combining Telia Carrier's #1 Global IP Backbone with the Equinix International Interconnection and Data Center Platform Boosts Connectivity in Burgeoning Monterrey and Queretaro Markets

Telia Carrier today announced the expansion of their North American network via an agreement with Equinix in Mexico. Through deployments at Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers servicing the Mexico City (Queretaro) and Monterrey metros, Telia Carrier will expand its footprint to meet growing regional demand for high-speed interconnection to serve local cloud, application, and content providers, and enterprises.

Proximity of local data center storage and computing resources is particularly important to application and security services providers as well as media and gaming companies, which increasingly need to locate digital assets close to their end users to speed up content delivery and ensure optimal performance for an improved end-user experience.

Equinix customers in Mexico will be able to take advantage of Telia Carrier's number one global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services.

Telia Carrier's new diverse and latency-optimized routes provide capacity at scale linking international content, cloud and application providers to edge deployments at Equinix data centers enhancing the local connectivity ecosystem.

"Adding two points of presence (PoPs) with Equinix in Monterrey and Querétaro support the growing demand for Telia Carrier's wholesale and enterprise services in the region," said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier. "Providing a trusted connectivity choice to the market and award-winning customer focus continues Telia Carrier's success in this region, and with Equinix globally. New customers are already clamoring for additional services to connect enterprise workloads, digital content and gamers locally and internationally."

"The availability of Telia Carrier's services at our Monterrey and Queretaro facilities will enable current and future customers greater options to process, store and distribute larger volumes of latency-sensitive data and applications at the digital edge, closer to end users and local markets. It will also enable Equinix to enrich its ecosystem of nearly 10,000 customers that come to Equinix to directly connect to each other within a secure, private and proximate environment," said Amet Novillo, Mexico Managing Director, Equinix.

With more than 2,000 customers worldwide, the expansion is a continuation of Telia Carrier's organic growth story and geographic expansion to better serve existing markets and reach new ones.

