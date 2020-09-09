Ribbon Introduces Hybrid Slicing for 5G Networks Using Xilinx Virtex Ultrascale+ Technology

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has developed a 5G hybrid slicing solution for next-generation networks in collaboration with Xilinx Inc.

"Today's announcement highlights our leadership and innovation in packet optical networking," said Sigal Barda, Ribbon's VP of Product and Head of 5G Portfolio. "Our hybrid slicing capabilities enable operators to simultaneously deliver tomorrow's resource-intensive and low latency 5G services while gaining operational efficiencies from their networks, thereby maximizing the value of their infrastructure investment."

Slicing enables the distinct service classes that are integral to 5G. While hard slicing is necessary to meet the stringent availability, bandwidth and security demands of highly sensitive, ultra-reliable low latency communication (urLLC) services such as industrial automation, robotic surgery and other remote healthcare applications, it is inefficient for less sensitive services. Soft slicing offers more lenient isolation for services with lower critical thresholds.

Operators who leverage hybrid slicing, the combination of both hard and soft slicing on a single network solution, gain the ability to efficiently run all of their traffic on one infrastructure. Hybrid slicing also enables traffic prioritization with a dedicated passthrough for a specified service, delivering guaranteed QoS while avoiding any congestion on the network.

"We value our relationship with Ribbon and the advances we've made in the packet optical networking space together," said Safy Fishov, Vice President of Sales for North America and Europe, Wired and Wireless Group at Xilinx. "Thanks to our leading Virtex UltraScale+ technology, design services, and FLEX-E solution, Ribbon is helping to move the industry forward, offering an elegant hybrid slicing solution to support new 5G use and business cases including network sharing, private networks slices, and new mobile-based services online for gaming and eHealth."

Ribbon will highlight its 5G solutions including hybrid slicing during its 5G Perspectives virtual event on September 14, 2020.

