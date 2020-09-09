Potnetwork Holdings Inc.: More Than $5 Million Filed in 2020 Quarterly Reports with SEC by PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.

Company is now up-to-date with filing requirements with the SEC

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN) ("the Company") announced today that the Company has filed both its Second Quarter 2020 Report and First Quarter 2020 Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC" or the "Commission") on form 10-Q. As a result, the Company is now up-to-date in its required filings with the Commission.

Kevin Hagen, President, CEO and a Director of the Company, stated, "We are pleased to say that despite interruptions to our world's ongoing operations caused by the impact of COVID-19, we have completed our filings for the first and second quarters of 2020 with the SEC. Moreover, overall revenues for the Company for the period of January through June during the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis remained strong at $5,285,564. Today, we are regaining our sales momentum as sales increase over the pace of prior months. We anticipate a strong year-end finish, built in part on our expanded, refreshed product lines."

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded SEC reporting company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News and PotNetwork Magazine. For more information, please visit, www.potnetworkholding.com.

As an SEC reporting company, the Company's financial statements for calendar years 2017, 2018 and 2019 are fully audited. All the Company's public SEC filings are readily accessible on the SEC's Edgar website under "PotNetwork Holdings, Inc."

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, vape liquids and other CBD containing products found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

