Paul Meloche and Hekeani Mathieu join as portfolio managers to lead new initiative in Europe

Will mirror successful U.S. CLO strategy in Europe, globalizing NCC's approach in new markets

Nassau Corporate Credit LLC ("NCC"), a U.S.-based specialty investment manager with approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management, today announced it is establishing an investment management business in London that will focus on the bank loan and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) markets in Europe, subject to regulatory approval.

Formed in 2017, NCC invests in corporate credit and serves as an issuer and collateral manager for CLOs, and through its affiliate, Nassau Private Credit LLC ("NPC"), invests in securities issued by CLOs managed by external parties. NCC's London business will apply the company's successful U.S. strategy in Europe, enabling NCC to geographically diversify and globalize its approach in new markets. NCC's London business will be uniquely positioned to meet growing demand for robust, long-term investment opportunities with low correlation to the U.S. credit markets.

Paul Meloche and Hekeani Mathieu have joined NCC as portfolio managers, both having most recently been with Ellington Management Group in London. They will report to Alex Jackson, Chief Investment Officer, NCC.

Paul Meloche, Managing Director, will focus on building NCC's capabilities to act as an issuer and manager of CLOs in Europe and as an investor in the securities issued by third-party European CLO managers. A focused portfolio manager with over 14 years' experience in the European CLO industry, Mr. Meloche previously served as Portfolio Manager Euro CLO Trading/CLO Issuance for Ellington Management Group. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of positions including structured credit investing at West Face Capital Inc., as well as roles in CLO structuring at Barclays Capital and Banc of America Securities.

Hekeani Mathieu, Director, will take a leading role in building out NCC's capabilities as a portfolio manager of NCC UK CLOs, as well as other forms of high yield corporate credit funds in Europe. An experienced investment professional across private and public credit, Ms. Mathieu previously served as a Portfolio Manager for Ellington Management Group, focused on leveraged loans and high yield bonds. Earlier in her career, she held a variety of credit investment and analyst positions at Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Haymarket Financial.

About Nassau Corporate Credit

Led by Alex Jackson, NCC was formed in 2017 as an affiliate of Nassau Financial Group and currently has approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management. It provides investment advisory services, acts as a collateral manager for CLOs and, through its affiliate, Nassau Private Credit LLC ("NPC"), invests in securities issued by CLOs managed by external parties. NCC and NPC are based in Darien, Conn., U.S.

For more information, visit www.ncc.nsre.com.

About Nassau Financial Group

Nassau Financial Group, based in Hartford, Conn., U.S., currently has combined assets of approximately $26.3 billion. Its business covers four segments: insurance, reinsurance, distribution and asset management. In addition to NCC and NPC, the asset management segment includes Nassau CorAmerica LLC and Nassau Alternative Investments LLC.

For more information, visit www.nsre.com.

