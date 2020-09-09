DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Result of Annual General Meeting 09-Sep-2020 / 12:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC (THE "COMPANY") RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows: Resolutions Votes % Votes % Total votes Votes Against validly cast Withhel d For (excluding votes withheld) 1: To receive 50,856,277 99.90 50,396 0.10 50,906,673 29,591 the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020, which include the Directors' Report, Strategic Report and the Auditor's Report 2: To approve 50,766,549 99.74 133,940 0.26 50,900,489 35,776 the Directors' Remuneration Report 3: To approve 50,766,049 99.74 133,940 0.26 50,899,989 36,276 the Directors' Remuneration Policy 4: To 50,812,246 99.81 94,427 0.19 50,906,673 29,591 re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company 5: To 50,856,277 99.90 50,396 0.10 50,906,673 29,591 authorise the Board to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 6: To 50,629,186 99.83 83,817 0.17 50,713,003 223,262 re-elect Mark Burton as a Director 7: To 50,792,723 99.84 83,817 0.16 50,876,540 59,725 re-elect Bimaljit Sandhu as a Director 8: To 50,809,723 99.87 66,817 0.13 50,876,540 59,725 re-elect Katrina Hart as a Director 9: To 50,804,646 99.92 41,443 0.08 50,846,089 90,176 authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 10: To 47,216,222 92.84 3,639,8 7.16 50,856,040 80,224 authorise the 18 Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights 11: To 50,269,634 98.85 585,906 1.15 50,855,540 80,724 authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's own shares 12: To 50,273,673 98.74 642,453 1.26 50,916,126 20,139 authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 13: The 50,871,235 99.93 35,439 0.07 50,906,674 29,591 Company to continue its business as presently constituted 14: To amend 50,800,225 99.92 40,889 0.08 50,841,114 95,151 the Company's investment policy A copy of resolutions 9 to 14 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-stora ge-mechanism [1]. 9 September 2020 www.aewukreit.com [2] LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: RAG TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 83804 EQS News ID: 1129335 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f7e2844420a74c310e078047db037905&application_id=1129335&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c9b6404682d7efd026577394ecbedab5&application_id=1129335&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

