On June 5, 2020, the shares in Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to an agreement entered into by the Company to acquire all of the shares of Amur Gold Company Limited through a reverse takeover, conditional upon, inter alia, continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On June 23, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had decided on continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Today, September 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that the reverse takeover of Amur Gold Company Limited has been completed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (KOPY, ISIN code SE0002245548, order book ID 77457) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.