The global commercial aircraft honeycomb core market is expected to grow by USD 50.09 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Honeycomb Core Market 2020-2024

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Aircraft Honeycomb Core Market Analysis Report by Type (Narrow-body aircraft, Wide-body aircraft, and Regional aircraft), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), Material (Nomex, Aluminum, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials. In addition, the increasing procurement of new aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft honeycomb core market.

The increasing need for improving fuel-efficiency has led aircraft manufacturers to focus on the reduction of the overall curb weight of an aircraft. This is forcing aerospace structure and component manufacturers to incorporate advanced and improved lightweight materials and adopt lighter structures. In most of the new-generation aircraft, structures are made using honeycomb materials that are light in weight and improve fuel efficiency while being easier to handle, shape, design, and repair. Also, their superior strength-to-weight ratio makes them ideal for numerous aerospace applications. Modern aircraft such as the Boeing 787 uses this type of construction in its wings, fuselages, and tail fins. In coming years, the rising development of new generation aircraft will increase the demand for honeycomb core structures, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Honeycomb Core Companies:

Argosy International Inc.

Argosy International Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers commercial grade aluminum honeycomb core and 5052 Aerospace grade aluminum honeycomb core.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. operates its business through segments such as Electronics Imaging, Nutrition Biosciences, Transportation Industrial, Safety Construction, and Non-Core. The company offers Nomex and Kevlar honeycomb cores.

EURO-COMPOSITES SA

EURO-COMPOSITES SA operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers the fiberglass honeycomb, ECK-core, and aluminum honeycomb in alloy 3003 with chrome-free corrosion protection.

Hexcel Corp.

Hexcel Corp. operates its business through segments such as Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The company offers honeycombs and engineered core composite structures, including Acousti-Cap.

Plascore Inc.

Plascore Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Cleanroom, Energy absorbers, Marine, Ground transportation, and Specialized. The company offers Plascore Aluminum, Nomex, and Kevlar honeycomb for aircraft and aerospace applications.

Commercial Aircraft Honeycomb Core Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional aircraft

Commercial Aircraft Honeycomb Core Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

Commercial Aircraft Honeycomb Core Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Nomex

Aluminum

Others

