Duff Phelps, the world's premier provider of governance, risk and transparency solutions, today announced that it has achieved carbon neutrality across all of its 25 global offices and is now a CarbonNeutral company, certified in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol. The company has pledged a continued commitment to carbon neutrality globally and will review its offset program every five years.

Becoming a CarbonNeutral company is a primary step in a long-term strategy of emission reduction. The process involves reducing carbon emissions across all or parts of scopes 1, 2 and 3 through a combination of internal efficiencies and offsets. Working with third-party climate finance experts, Natural Capital Partners, Duff Phelps offsets emissions each year by supporting carbon finance projects that positively impact local communities. All projects are tracked against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to Duff Phelps' broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. The supported projects are located around the world and are representative of Duff Phelps' global reach.

Marty Dauer, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Duff Phelps, said, "Becoming a CarbonNeutral company is an important step on our path to achieving our social and environmental sustainability goals. Among our commitments to a cleaner world for future generations, we have supported a number of environmentally focused charities through the Duff Phelps Charitable Foundation along with our multi-year pledge to carbon neutrality."

Natalie Taylor, Director of Client Engagement at Natural Capital Partners, said, "We are delighted to be working with Duff Phelps to achieve its ESG goals. By becoming a CarbonNeutral company and using high-quality offsets, Duff Phelps is demonstrating climate leadership and contributing to a range of impactful emission reduction projects around the world. We look forward to continuing to work with Duff Phelps on its climate journey."

Supported projects for 2019 include:

Improved Cookstoves in Mexico providing essential funds to enable low income households to purchase new cookstoves in rural Mexico, helping to tackle indoor air pollution and reducing emissions from non-renewable sources

West India Wind Power helping India's green growth agenda by supporting a renewable energy wind power project of 242 turbines in Western districts Jaisalmer, Raijkot and Surendranagar

Australian Savanna Fire Management supporting the proactive management of Savanna fires in Australia through the indigenous tradition of strategic burnings to prevent uncontrolled wildfires

America's Seneca Meadows producing electricity from landfill gas to power 18,000 homes in America and restoring native wildlife across almost 420 acres of new wetlands and nearly 160 acres of existing wooded wetlands

India Household Biogas transforming farm waste into clean energy for families and supporting job creation and training in the fields of regenerative agriculture and waste management

