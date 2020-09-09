Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Tesla-Chef sorgt für Mega-Aufmerksamkeit! Diese Firma profitiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DR9Y ISIN: US03782L1017 Ticker-Symbol: 910 
Tradegate
09.09.20
15:39 Uhr
47,510 Euro
+0,360
+0,76 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,03047,51015:49
47,00047,53015:49
PR Newswire
09.09.2020 | 15:04
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appian Workforce Safety and CampusPass Solutions Available in AWS Marketplace

Appian's low-code COVID-19 solutions help corporate and higher education leaders ensure safe returns to the workplace and campus

MCLEAN, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced that its COVID-19 Workforce Safety and CampusPass solutions are now available in AWS Marketplace. Both solutions, built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform, are designed to quickly and safely coordinate the on-site return of the entire workforce and academic communities. Appian Workforce Safety and CampusPass can each be available for deployment in a matter of hours on Appian's HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud. The availability of the Appian solutions in AWS Marketplace builds on the long-standing relationship between the two companies.

Organizational leaders are struggling to enact programs and protocols to ensure the health and safety of their returning communities. Simultaneously, they must protect personal data and meet evolving national and regional compliance requirements. Organizations need software to rapidly collect extensive health and contact-tracing data in a secure manner, and to react swiftly and intelligently to that data.

Appian Workforce Safety and CampusPass are holistic solutions that are designed to centralize and automate all the key components needed for safe on-site returns. This includes:

  • An integrated and seamless experience to process health screenings, return-to-site authorizations, contact tracing, isolation processing, and COVID-19 testing results
  • The deployment speed needed to be up-and-running in a matter of days, and the flexibility for easy changes via a user interface without IT intervention
  • The data protection and security of Appian's HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud, and enabling GDPR and FERPA compliance

"Organizations must use software in bringing their communities back to work and school," said Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian. "Listing our solutions in AWS Marketplace makes them even more accessible to the companies, colleges, and universities that need them right now."

For more information on Appian's COVID-19 solutions, visit https://www.appian.com/workforce-safety/ and https://www.appian.com/campuspass/.

To find the Appian solutions in AWS Marketplace, go to https://ap.pn/3hDgoDi.

About Appian
Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

APPIAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.