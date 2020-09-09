Linear Labs Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Groundbreaking Motor Technology, the Hunstable Electric Turbine

The HET motor offers superior performance as it increases an electric vehicle's operating range and acceleration while lowering costs by eliminating gearboxes

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American electric motors market for micro-mobility, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Linear Labs, Inc. with the 2020 North American New Product Innovation Award for the Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET). Based on its unique magnetic torque tunnel technology, Linear Labs's HET delivers a torque-to-weight ratio that is three-times higher than that of a traditional motor of similar power and size. It eliminates the need for a gearbox, reduces copper usage by 30 percent, and does away with rare-earth magnets in favor of readily available ferrite magnets, which can be locally sourced in the United States.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250323/Frost_Sullivan_Linear_Labs_Award.jpg

Linear Labs's technology generates more torque than possible with traditional methods by combining dual axial and dual radial rotors (four times that of a conventional motor) with greater leverage around a single stator. Its product concentrates all of the magnetic flux generated by the stator into torque without losing any magnetic flux outside the stator. Furthermore, the use of discrete wound coils that are surrounded completely by stator poles and magnets allows the company to remove the stator end windings that are common failure points. Ultimately, the HET topology reduces two of the biggest challenges of eMobility technology: power density and heat dissipation.

"Linear Labs's reimagined motor does not need to spin as fast as traditional motors to generate the power and torque necessary to propel a vehicle. While a typical variable speed AC induction motor might require a gearbox and variable frequency drive, HET motors do not, which decreases weight, cost, and complexity," said Anand Gnanamoorthy, Industry Principal. "Also, its motor production process is lean, agile, and environmentally safe. Motor production is possible anywhere because the need to be located close to the source material has been eliminated. This process reduces vulnerable supply chain demands and enables 95 percent utilization of materials, whereas traditional motor manufacturers waste as much as 60 percent of raw materials."

Traditional motors' permanent magnets are made of rare-earth materials, such as neodymium and dysprosium, whereas HET's unique design leverages more magnetic surface area, which means it can use commonly available ferrite magnets. As there are four rotors to capture all magnetic fields, even low-powered iron-based magnets can deliver higher torque than a conventional motor made with exotic rare-earth-based magnets.

"Linear Labs employs a sustainable and modular solution that eliminates waste and is completely recyclable. The company has partnered with the City of Fort Worth to ensure local manufacturing thrives, employing the most advanced manufacturing technologies and helping build the local economy by training and recruiting talent from regional institutions of higher education," noted Anand. "Linear Labs stands out in a crowded market for its unique electric motor design and focus on supporting sustainability and community, creating a Blue Ocean market for itself."

