The government is seeking proposals for 200 MW of renewable energy capacity including two 30 MW solar parks to be constructed in either Santa Elena or Guaya provinces.From pv magazine Latam. Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources is tendering for 200 MW of renewable energy generation capacity. The government is seeking proposals for two 30 MW solar power projects as part of the procurement exercise. The Engunga 1 and Tugaduaja 1 solar projects will be constructed in either Santa Elena or Guaya provinces and interested developers can take part in a pre-feasibility study. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...