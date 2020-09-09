Endurance Gold Corporation: Endurance Reports Rock Sample Results at the Reliance Gold Property in B.C.

Grab Samples up to 19.2 gpt Gold and 11.7% Antimony

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 exploration program on the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. Rock samples were collected from outcrop and float within the area encompassed by a large gold-in-soil anomaly identified earlier in the field season. These samples returned values up to 19.2 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 11.7% antimony.

The following table summarizes the most significant results from this initial rock sampling program;

Sample ID Gold(gpt) Sb(%) Zone Comments L577111* 4.38 0.02 Imperial 1.85m chip sample across sheared andesite L577112* 3.83 1.68 Imperial 1.85m chip sample across sheared andesite L577115 1.48 7.86 Eagle Stibnite vein with slickensides on vein margin L577151 19.20 8.51 Eagle Stibnite-quartz vein within 60 cm shear L577155 0.83 11.70 Eagle Quartz vein float with coarse crystalline stibnite L577157 9.32 0.43 Eagle Quartz-stibnite vein in outcrop L577158 4.62 3.57 Eagle Quartz-stibnite vein in road-cut talus L577116 2.79 0.11 Eagle South Shearing in andesite associated with red hematite

*Samples L577111 and L577112 were collected consecutively and returned a weighted average grade of 4.1 gpt Au, 0.85% Sb over 3.7 metres ("m") across the shear.

To date, results have been received for 36 rock samples collected in 2020 as representative grab samples and some chip samples of alteration and mineralization along the Royal Shear Zone structure over about 1,000 m of trend. The majority of sampling occurred along the southeastern extension of the Royal Shear associated within a 100 m wide area of iron-carbonate altered, sheared and silicified volcanics. At the Eagle Zone, there is a high percentage of bedrock exposed in historic road cuts which were covered by windfall, talus and sloughed pumice ash at the time these samples were collected. Within this area minor outcrops and unsourced talus float of quartz-stibnite vein material have been identified over a 130 m by 150 m area which is open in all directions. An outcropping narrow quartz-stibnite vein returned 19.2 gpt Gold and 8.51% Sb at the most southeasterly road-cut exposure indicating that the Royal Shear mineralized system remains open to expansion to the southeast under talus and pumice-ash cover. About 100 m south of this area, a representative grab from an outcrop of sheared and altered volcanic returned 2.79 gpt Gold & 0.11% Sb indicating approximately 200 m wide zone of alteration with areas of gold mineralization at the Eagle and Eagle South Zones.

At the Imperial Zone, only minor representative sampling has been conducted so far. After outcrop cleaning in 2020, a resampling of the 2019 panel chip sample which assayed 10 gpt Gold over 5 m was completed. The bedrock exposure was channel sampled and returned results of 4.1 gpt Gold and 0.85% Sb over 3.7 m. The outcrop is sheared, foliated and intensely iron carbonate altered andesite volcanic rock with narrow quartz veinlets. A photo of the cleaned and channel sampled Imperial Zone outcrop is available on the Company website.

A figure showing the location of the 2020 rock samples is appended below and is available on the Company's website. All of these channel samples at the Imperial Zone and the grab samples at Eagle and Eagle South Zones are located in the same area where soil samples returned over 1,000 parts per billion ("ppb") gold within a greater than 100 ppb multielement gold-in-soil anomaly that exceeds 1,000 m of strike (see Press Release dated August 24, 2020).

This area of the encouraging soil anomaly, strong alteration and gold-antimony bearing grab samples has become a high priority for follow-up this year. The Company's work crews have largely completed cleaning and exposing the outcrop and have commenced channel sampling on these cleaned road cut outcrops within the Imperial, Merit, Crown, and Eagle Zones. With the assistance of local First Nations contractors, approximately 800 m of outcrop channel sampling is expected to be completed during the month of September. Results will be reported as received and compiled for each Zone.

To gain a better geological understanding of the project geology, Jim Oliver of Oliver Geosciences is engaged to complete a preliminary geological structural map utilizing the recently exposed road cut outcrops. Oliver's results are currently being compiled. The company has submitted its application for a drill permit in February and that application is currently in the consultation referral phase. Dialogue remains active with the local First Nation communities.

The Company acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Property in September 2019. The Property was previously explored with trenching and diamond drilling from 1985 through 2008. The last program of drilling in 2008 targeted the Imperial Zone and returned highlight drill intersection widths including 13.30 gpt gold over 4.20 m (est 1.8m true width).

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Rock samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property or within the target areas. The work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

