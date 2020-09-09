Anzeige
09.09.2020 | 15:08
Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 16th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.

William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 16th at 1:30 p.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in a Phase 3 clinical for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman / Natalya Rudman
Tel: 212-671-1021
Email: dwaldman@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605356/Adial-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-22nd-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference-on-September-16th

