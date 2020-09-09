The information security products and services market is expected to grow by USD 136.83 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005554/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Information Security Products and Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The rising dependency on web applications and websites for critical purposes such as transactions, purchasing, and other related activities is increasing the risk of data thefts and cyberattacks. Also, with the rapidly changing IT infrastructure, hackers are becoming more advanced and sophisticated and have found new ways of stealing valuable information. This is posing serious threats for industries such as BFSI and retail that constantly deal with confidential data over the internet. This is compelling businesses to adopt information security solutions to prevent cyber threats, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44750

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for IoT managed services will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Information Security Products and Services Market: Increasing Demand for IoT Managed Services

The rising adoption of low-cost intelligent connected devices such as portable navigation systems, media players, and imaging devices is increasing the demand for IoT-managing services. Also, companies across the world are increasingly adopting the latest technologies such as IoT to streamline supply chains, create new business models, and innovate product and service offerings. This is creating a strong need for the effective management of huge volumes of information. Moreover, the rising need for data analytics and monitoring has positively influenced the growth of the IoT managed services market, which will subsequently drive the growth of the global information security products and services market during the forecast period.

"Increased dependence on the internet and rising adoption of information security solutions in the BFSI industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Information Security Products and Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the information security products and services market by Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Deployment (Cloud security and On-premise security).

The North American region led the information security products and services market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the expanding IT, healthcare, BFSI, retail, and education industries in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005554/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/