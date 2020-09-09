Brevan Howard announced four appointments to its global business development team.

They include:

Natalie Smith, formerly with Commonwealth Asset Management, joined in New York as Head of Strategy with a client-focussed mandate to deliver the optimal investor experience in the areas of directional and relative value macro investing.

Peter Hornick, formerly with Exodus Point Capital Management and Millennium Management, joined in New York as Head of Business Development for Brevan Howard Alpha Strategies (US) with responsibility to build the portfolio management team for this fast-growing strategy in North America.

David Abbou, formerly with Bluecrest Capital Management, joined in Geneva as Head of Trading for Brevan Howard Alpha Strategies (Europe) with a mandate to manage and develop the European portfolio management team across a number of strategies.

Jonathan Candy, formerly with Graticule Asset Management and Bluecrest Capital Management, joined in Singapore as Co-CEO of the local business unit to focus on both client service and portfolio managers across Asia.

"These appointments underscore our commitment to delivering best in class investment opportunities along with an outstanding client experience," said CEO Aron Landy. "It is our collaborative internal culture that enables Brevan Howard to be a leader in the alternatives industry for attracting and retaining the brightest talent."

About Brevan Howard:

Brevan Howard is a leader in the alternative investment asset management sector for delivering superior, uncorrelated, risk-adjusted returns and by fostering a collaborative relationship with its investor partners. Since its founding in 2002 it has built a best-in-class institutional platform that is renowned for its operational excellence and rigorous risk management. It has offices globally in six locations and managed investor assets of $10bln (August 31, 2020).

