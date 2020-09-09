The global dental restoration market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dental Restoration Market Analysis Report by Product (Dental amalgams, Dental composites, Dental cement, Dental ceramics, and Dental liners), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. In addition, the increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the dental restoration market.

The prevalence of various dental diseases and risk factors such as periodontal diseases, dental caries, and oral cancer has increased over the years. This can be attributed to changing lifestyles, increasing consumption of sugars, reduced intake of fluorides, and the lack of national programs to restrict oral diseases. On average, seven out of every ten school children and almost all adults around the globe have tooth decay. During 2018-2040, the number of lip and oral cavity cancer cases worldwide is expected to increase by approximately 54%. The prevalence of such diseases increases with age. Also, the rapidly expanding geriatric population has increased the number of patient visits to dentists. All these factors are increasing the demand for dental services, which in turn, is driving the growth of the global dental restoration market.

Major Five Dental Restoration Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers a wide range of dental restoration products such as glass ionomer restorative, bulk fill restorative, and others.

Amann Girrbach AG

Amann Girrbach AG operates its business through segments such as Products and Services. The company offers a wide range of dental restoration products such as dental amalgams, dental adhesives, dental cement, dental composites, dental ceramics, and dental liners.

COLTENE Holding AG

COLTENE Holding AG operates its business through segments such as Infection control, Dental preservation, and Efficient treatment. The company offers a wide range of dental restoration products such as dental amalgams, dental cement, dental composites, dental ceramics, and dental liners.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers a wide range of dental restoration products such as dental amalgams, dental cement, dental composites, dental ceramics Vinylpolysiloxane (VPS) impression material with the optimum combination of strength, elasticity, dimensional stability, and the ability to register detail in any environment.

Den-Mat Holdings LLC

Den-Mat Holdings LLC operates its business through segments such as Products, Laboratory, and Education. The company offers a wide range of dental restoration products such as dental amalgams, dental cement, dental composites, dental ceramics, and dental liners.

Dental Restoration Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Dental amalgams size and forecast 2019-2024

Dental composites size and forecast 2019-2024

Dental cement size and forecast 2019-2024

Dental ceramics size and forecast 2019-2024

Dental liners size and forecast 2019-2024

Dental Restoration Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

